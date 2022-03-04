Greenland, NH — A New Hampshire State Trooper was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday night following an incident where her cruiser was struck by a tractor trailer tire on Interstate-95. Trooper Hervieux of the NH State Police Troop A was driving northbound on I-95 in the Town of Greenland when a tire became dislodged from a tractor trailer traveling southbound. The tire crossed lanes and crashed into Trooper Hervieux’s cruiser, causing extensive damage.

Trooper Hervieux managed to maintain control of the cruiser and bring it safely to a stop. She sustained minor injuries in the crash. The tractor trailer continued and didn’t stop and has yet to be identified. The tire is being held as evidence. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Locke on NH State Police Troop A at 603-223-8490, or Matthew.T.Locke@dos.nh.gov.