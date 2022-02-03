Manchester, NH — A truck was pulled over by Manchester Police in the area of Wilson Street and Spruce Street on Monday, January 24, after they observed multiple traffic violations. As an officer walked over to talk to the driver, the truck drove off. Police attempted to follow the truck at a safe distance but eventually lost track of it.

Officers found the truck abandoned behind Yee Dynasty on S. Willow Street and investigations were able to identify the driver as 27-year-old Nathan Laporte of Manchester. When police executed a search of the truck, they found two stolen firearms and large quantities of illegal drugs.

Members of the Special Enforcement Division went to take Laporte into custody on Wednesday, February 2, but Laporte managed to barricade himself inside 275 Cartier Street. Laporte eventually surrendered to SWAT officers without incident.

Police executed a search warrant at 275 Cartier Street, Apartment 2, and seized a rifle magazine. Laporte was charged with multiple felony charges related to stolen firearms and drugs. The list of charges include Armed Career Criminal, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Felonious Use of a Firearm, 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with the Intent to Distribute, Disobeying a Police Officer, Falsifying Evidence, Reckless Conduct, and Violation of Bail Conditions.

Investigation is ongoing.