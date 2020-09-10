Two New Hampshire men reported missing after Labor Day motorcycle ride

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for two adults, a man and his grandfather, who were reported missing after they went on a motorcycle ride.

The Newport Police Department said 69-year-old Jerry Proper, and his grandson, 22-year-old Cody Pillsbury, went riding on Labor Day. They did not return home. Pillsbury had a cellphone with him, but police said information from the phone is limited because of bad cell service.

Police said in a news release they were riding on a red 2001 Honda GL18R1 Trike with New Hampshire license plates. Police said the two didn’t have a set destination.