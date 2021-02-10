Unmuted New Hampshire lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing

New Hampshire

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New_Hampshire_State_House_5_1530195726278.jpeg

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state senator unaware he was unmuted during a remote hearing has apologized after calling a female colleague a vulgar name.

Sen. John Reagan, of Deerfield, used the vulgarity Wednesday after fellow Republican Sen. Sharon Carson called a 10-minute recess for their committee so she could take a doctor’s call about her hospitalized daughter. Reagan later apologized for his “recorded outburst” and told The Associated Press in email that it was “an open mic zoom goof.”

Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is calling the comment “inappropriate and disappointing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog