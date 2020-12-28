Vaccination sites in New Hampshire opening for first responders Tuesday

New Hampshire

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vaccinations will begin Tuesday for New Hampshire’s first responders and high-risk health care providers who don’t work in hospitals.

The state is opening 13 sites across the state for first responders and ambulatory care workers, with the sites in the mostly densely populated locations operating five days a week and the others two or three days per week. Those who are eligible are being notified by their professional associations, licensing boards and other organizations.

Vaccinations for hospital workers and nursing home residents and staff already are underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog