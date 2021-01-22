Vaccine registration off to strong start in New Hampshire

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu says registration for the next phase of New Hampshire’s coronavirus vaccination plan got off to a quick start, with more than 147,000 people signing up by 3 p.m.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. Friday for the approximately 325,000 people in phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. That includes anyone age 65 or older, people with at least two qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers, and staff and residents of residential facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The easiest way to register is via the vaccines.nh.gov website.

Those who can’t schedule an appointment online can call the state’s 2-1-1 hotline.