Concord, NH — Additional information has been released in regards to the homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. Investigators are reportedly trying to identify and talk with the owner or operator of a dark green Toyota RAV4 that was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road on Monday, April 18. Concord Police ask that the owner or operator contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

As investigations are ongoing, the Concord Regional Crimeline has announced an award of up to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the individual(s) who murdered the Reids. Anonymous tips can be made online here or by calling the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. You can also send an anonymous tip through text message by texting TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).