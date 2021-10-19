Vermont Police looking for information regarding missing 22-year old woman, last seen in Bolton

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this September photo provided by her family to the Vermont State Police.

BOLTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police detectives are searching for a missing 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was last seen in Bolton on Saturday.

On Monday relatives of Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, New Hampshire, called police to report her missing.

State police say they would like to speak with Joseph Ferlazzo because he could have information pertaining to the investigation of his missing wife but have been unable to locate or contact him. State police say they are trying to determine if Emily Ferlazzo was last seen by anyone besides her husband.

Police say Emily Ferlazzo had been staying at a short-term rental property in Bolton with her 41-year-old husband, Joseph Ferlazzo. Police say Emily Ferlazzo was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday when she got out of a vehicle and began walking on U.S. Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Access Road.

Joseph Ferlazzo told family he went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick up his wife, he could not find her.

State police say Mr. Ferlazzo is described as 6ft., weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, a nose piercing, with multiple tattoos. Their dog, a mix breed medium-sized, named Remington is also missing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Emily or Joseph Ferlazzo or that may in any way be relevant to this investigation are being asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993 or to submit a tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.