Manchester, NH — The Manchester Police Department responded to a report of a fight at 245 Maple Street at around 5:20 pm on Wednesday. As police arrived on the scene, a man yelling for help ran out of Iguana’s Restaurant and Bar.

Inside the establishment, officers found an individual with a large wound to the back of his head and several tables and chairs that had been thrown around and broken. The victim was transported to the Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that several men had been yelling and arguing, which escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, one of the men hit the victim with an unknown object. Some of the people involved fled the scene before the police arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or to contact the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 to submit an anonymous tip.