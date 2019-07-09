Warren holds New Hampshire town hall on heels of $19M campaign haul

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses a gathering during a campaign stop at town hall in Peterborough, N.H., Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Hundreds of people turned out in Peterborough on Monday for a town hall with Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren, whose campaign announced earlier in the day that it had raised $19.1 million in the second quarter.

The Peterborough Town House, which officially holds 650, was filled to capacity, and a large overflow crowd gathered on the building’s front steps to listen. Warren’s campaign said 850 people in total attended.

The fundraising haul got a big cheer from supporters, while cementing her status as a top-tier candidate for the Democratic nomination.

The Massachusetts senator has now outraised her main liberal rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and trails only Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor who reported nearly $25 million, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has raised $21.5 million.

More than 384,000 people, making more than 683,000 donations, gave to Warren’s campaign in the second quarter — more than 80% of them first-time contributors.

Warren’s standing in the polls has risen in recent weeks. She trails Biden, but is alongside Sanders in second place in numerous national and state polls.

According to CNN, the nearly $20 million that Warren has on hand heading into the summer months could ensure her campaign can continue to sustain a large organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.