White nationalist in New Hampshire accused of threat via message app

FILE – This undated booking file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Christopher Cantwell, of New Hampshire. Cantewell was to be arraigned Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Concord, N.H., on federal charges of threatening to harm the wife of a person with whom he was having a dispute in June 2019. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)

A leading white nationalist from New Hampshire has been indicted on federal charges of threatening to rape the wife of a person with whom he was having a dispute.

Christopher Cantwell is accused of using the Telegram messaging app to make the threat on June 16, 2019. Cantwell lives in Keene, and is being arraigned Thursday in Concord on charges of extortion and sending interstate threats. His public defender did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Cantwell pleaded guilty in 2018 to assault after he was accused of using pepper spray against two counterprotesters during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.