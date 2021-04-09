With more vaccine on hand, New Hampshire to lift residency requirement for shots

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y. Roughly half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get a shot in the arm despite their age […]

New Hampshire will remove its residency requirement for the coronavirus vaccination starting April 19.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had faced some criticism from Democrats and officials in college communities over the state’s initial decision to prohibit college students from other states and other non-residents from being vaccinated in New Hampshire. But that restriction is being lifted because the state anticipates having plenty of doses to go around, Sununu said Thursday.

“We just have so much more availability, we’re gonna have a lot of vaccine here, so we want to get it out to anyone might be here in the state,” he said.

All New Hampshire residents age 16 and older have been eligible for the vaccine since April 2. About 60% of that population has either been vaccinated or has scheduled their shots, said Elizabeth Daley, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.