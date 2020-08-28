New Hampshire woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing

A woman has been accused of attempted first-degree murder in the stabbing of another woman in New Hampshire.

Police in Manchester said they were called to a parking lot for a report of two women fighting and that one was suffering from serious stab wounds.  Police said the women know each other and the fight was not believed to be random. Police arrested 40-year-old Jimi Denise Bryant. She also was charged with falsifying physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

It wasn’t immediately known if Bryant had a lawyer. 

