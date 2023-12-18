Burlington, VT- A new housing agreement between the University of Vermont and Burlington would commit the university to building more student housing if the plan is approved by the city council.

Part of the agreement includes changes to zoning policies for UVM’s Trinity Campus on Colchester Ave, a parcel of land at 280 East Avenue near the UVM Police Department, and the Waterman block on South Prospect St. If the agreement is approved, UVM will be able to build as many as 1,500 new student beds, in addition to over 600 beds for graduates, faculty, and staff, and nearly 550 beds being built for undergraduates in South Burlington.

The agreement requires UVM to build 1.5 beds for every additional student over the number of enrollment as of the fall 2023 semester, at which point undergraduate enrollment was 11,614, with 2,896 of those being first-year students. The university would also be required to create an annual report on the number of beds and enrollment trends.

Mayor Miro Weinberger plans on presenting the agreement in a City Council presentation at their meeting on Monday, Dec, 18, and the agreement would go before the city council for approval in early 2024.

In a statement on the agreement, Mayor Miro Weinberger said, “While construction always takes a long time and involves significant uncertainty, this agreement creates a clear path to reducing student housing pressures to the lowest point since the 90s and supports modest growth in enrollment for undergrads.”

If approved, the agreement would remain in effect until October 2028, at which point the city and the university would re-evaluate housing needs. UVM and Burlington city officials plan on holding an informational public meeting about the agreement in January, but the date has not been set yet.