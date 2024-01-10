Montpelier, VT – State legislators and Governor Phil Scott introduced what could be the next big housing bill during the 2024 session on Wednesday. The new housing bill, called the “Bringing Everyone Home” or “BEHome” Bill, has tripartisan support between Democrats, Republicans, and Progressives.

“I’m proud to stand with you here today with a tripartisan group of lawmakers, who in partnership with my team, have worked on packages that could really make a difference,” Gov. Scott said.

Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale echoed that sentiment saying, “I can think of nothing more important to do right now than to set politics aside and tell Vermonters we hear them and we are working together to provide them with relief from the dual climate and housing crises we face.”

The bill is a collaboration between Republicans Ashley Bartley and Lisa Hango, Democrat Katherine Sims, and Progressive Taylor Small. To put it simply, the bill aims to create more housing by knocking down existing barriers and building in areas that already have solid infrastructure to support more housing.

Some of that would be accomplished through changes to Act 250, allowing more units per building. It also proposes adjustments to zoning and permitting rules at both the state and local level, as well as tax incentives to encourage investment into rebuilding damaged and forgotten about homes that already exist in downtown areas.

Rep. Bartley said, “The overarching and primary objective of this legislation is to create more housing units and to reinvest in neglected neighborhoods.”

Rep. Sims said, “If we want more housing in the right places, rehabbing existing buildings and building new infill development in our walkable downtowns and villages that are served by water and sewer, we need a balanced approach to land use regulation.”

Sen. Hinsdale, Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing, says she hopes to pass the bill through her committee as soon as early February to help move it along to the Governor’s desk as quickly as possible.

The changes to state and local permitting proposed in the bill would also allow and encourage the conversion of hotels and motels across the state into permanent housing units. Hotel-motel debates are starting to ramp up again as the state nears the April 1 deadline for people sheltered by the pandemic-era housing voucher program. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released a statement on Wednesday saying in part that the state needs to fund and create new shelter for the hundreds of Vermonters sleeping outside.

As for the new bill, Gov. Scott’s team says more info on it will be provided in a webinar Thursday morning at 11. A link to that meeting can be found at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website.