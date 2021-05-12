New initiative in Burlington to reduce health disparities for BIPOC community

Three quarters of eligible people in Chittenden County have now gotten one dose, but only 58% of BIPOC Vermonters have gotten their shot. Vermont Health Equity Initiative is being launched to help close the gaps.

This week, the Vermont legislature declared racism a public health emergency. Mayor Miro Weinberger notes, the Queen City actually did this last June.

“Burlington is totally committed to eliminating race based disparities and eliminating systemic racism in Chittenden County,” he said.

The mayor says this commitment is being shown through the city’s pandemic response. On Wednesday, city leaders announced the launch of a new organization called Vermont Health Equity Initiative. It should decrease racial disparities in vaccine administration and other social, economic and health sectors.

“The goal is to be the least clinical clinic, the least medical medical experience,” said Belan Antensaye, of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network. “So they can disassociate from other past experiences they’ve had and other harms done to the BIPOC community. That includes greeters that look like you.”

Vermont Health Equity offers its own, basic vaccine sign-up form as well as community conversations and other resources. Over the past eight weeks, 1200 BIPOC Vermonters have been fully vaccinated across BIPOC designated clinics. It will also help with language barriers and transportation.

Its work won’t end when the pandemic does. Organizers say racial disparities extend to housing and many other economic factors.

“It’s crystal clear this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Luis Calderin. “We have a lot of work to do and it’s going to take a lot of us to make real change.”

Pop up vaccine sites are also coming soon to North Beach and Church Street Marketplace. In addition to the BIPOC community, Queen City leaders say getting the 18-29 age group vaccinated is another priority.