A New Jersey man will be extradited to Vermont after being arrested in Union, NJ related to an October shooting that hospitalized one man in Shaftsbury. Police arrested Mohamed Hamdi, 32, on Thursday, and he’s waiting to be brought back to Vermont to face five counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police responded to a home on Twitchell Hill Rd in Shaftsbury on Oct. 23, after a 911 caller reported someone being shot. There they found Nicholas Baker, 25, and Joseph Maccioli, 33.

An investigation learned that Hamdi and another man had gone into the home and forced Maccioli and Baker into the basement before assaulting them, according to police. Maccioli had been shot while he tried to flee, and Baker had been injured but not shot. The shooting is still under investigation.