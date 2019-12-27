New law to be implemented to close gender wage gap in New York

Today, the New York State Department of Labor announced the implementation of a new law that prohibits both public and private employers from asking about salary history. One of the pillars of the new law, which takes effect on January 6, 2020, is New York employers cannot request that job applicants provide wage or salary history as a condition of employment. Current employees do not have to provide their salary history from any outside employers. It also prevents businesses from seeking similar information from other sources.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “This law is another critical step toward reaching full gender equality and equitable pay for all. While New York currently has the narrowest wage gap in the nation, with women earning the equivalent of 89 cents to a man’s dollar, that’s still an unacceptable gap. We have more work to do. This will help our state to move more quickly toward closing that gender wage gap and breaking this discriminatory cycle.”

The salary history ban is part of Governor Cuomo’s 2019 Women’s Justice Agenda. The new law builds on the progress New York has made to improve reproductive, economic and social justice for all New York women.