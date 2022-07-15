There’s a new place for stray cats to call home in the greater Burlington area.

In this week’s Forever Home, Local 44’s Dana Casullo heads to Queen City Cats to introduce us to some furry friends.

Queen City Cats was launched to support lost, abandoned and stray cats in the greater Burlington area. The non-profit feline rescue organization is foster-based.

“We started in February this year because we saw a need for cat rescue in the area based upon all the ads on the Front Porch Forum about stray cats or lost cats,” founder Miche Faust said.

Faust along with volunteers provide fostering, trap-neuter-return services, and reconnecting lost cats with their human companions.

“There are about six people on the board and then we have some other volunteers and fosters aside from that,” Faust said.

The goal is to make additional programs and resources available for the community while continuing to care for and foster cats in need until they find their forever home. QCC relies solely on the charitable donations of the community and receives no outside funding.