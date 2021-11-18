New report details judicial disparities in Vermont

A new analysis of Vermont prosecutions and court outcomes details the ways in which Black Vermonters have been subject to racial disparities in charging and sentencing decisions. The ACLU of Vermont said the report demonstrates an urgent need for transparency.

Among other findings, the report shows that from 2014 to 2019, Black Vermonters were over 14 times more likely to be defendants in a felony drug case.

“For anyone committed to advancing racial justice in their communities, these findings are critically important and should be acted on immediately,” said Falko Schilling, ACLU of Vermont Advocacy Director. “They show that extreme racial disparities in Vermont state prosecutions and sentencing decisions are real, and can’t be attributed to racist tropes about ‘out-of-state drug dealers’ when they are, in fact, the result of systemic racism in state prosecutors’ offices and courthouses.”

The analysis comes from the Council of State Governments, and offers one of the clearest pictures of racial disparities in Vermont over the past decade. Schilling said the report also highlights the need to change drug laws in Vermont across the board.

“Everyone should have the same access to fair justice no matter what they look like or what county they happen to live in. We know that more needs to be done to make sure that our court systems are fair or equitable,” Schilling said. “We can start by looking at our drug laws and changing them, as well as other laws including laws related to property crimes, and the legislature has an opportunity to do that this coming session.”

Come January, the Vermont Legislature will be taking a look at H.317, which would mandate data transparency in Vermont’s legal system.

“It’s not easy, and it’s going to take some work and it’s going to take some investment, but the good news is there’s broad buy-in across the spectrum from both sides of the aisle, saying ‘this is what we need to make our justice system better and more efficient’, so we have high hopes they’ll take this and move it forward,” Schilling said.

The report includes a long list of recommendations, like bringing more consistency in charging and plea-bargaining decisions in state’s attorneys’ offices, addressing disparities in diversion and pretrial services, and reclassifying low-to-mid level felony drug possessions to misdemeanors.

“The one place where we differ is making possession of all drugs a misdemeanor, we believe all drugs should be decriminalized, and so we’re happy to have that conversation with lawmakers come January,” Schilling said.

The report was delivered to the Vermont Justice Reinvestment II Working Group, which was established in July 2019 by Governor Phil Scott. In July 2020, the group’s purview was expanded to oversee policy changes, and it will also review barriers that exist in reducing Vermont’s corrections population.