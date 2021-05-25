New report shows disparities in traffic stops, use of force incidents against BIPOC Burlingtonians

As the nation remembers George Floyd Tuesday, the police commission in Burlington takes a look at racial disparities in policing over the past year.

City officials shared a new annual report Tuesday night, exposing trends in incidents the Burlington Police Department responded to last year. It shows disparities against the 6 percent of black people who reside in the Queen City.

“Black people are more likely than white people to have a gun pointed at them by the police department,” said Brian Lowe, the city’s Chief Innovation Officer. “In 2020, nearly half the people BPD displayed a weapon against are black.”

The report also found that people of color receive more tickets than white Burlingtonians and the duration of traffic stops is also one minute longer. One reason analysts pointed to was that BIPOC Vermonters have a higher rate of suspended licenses, which fuels some of the numbers.

“I think what we see here is we have a small number,” said Jon Murad, acting police chief. “I do know in the gunfire incidents we addressed and serious crimes of that nature, we saw disproportionate groups in those suspect groups so that contributes.”

Murad called on the commission to bring forth specific incidents of force that weren’t appropriate. Some commissioners say, just because the numbers aren’t through the roof, doesn’t mean the problem isn’t real.

“This issue isn’t so much the small numbers, the issue is that one group is being treated differently than another group for the same behavior,” said Stephanie Seguino. “That’s the issue at hand.”