In the new biennium, Vermont legislators are focused on rebuilding the state’s childcare system, but after a new report has shown it could add another significant financial burden to taxpayers, they are wrestling over how best to pay for it.

The price tag to fund an overhaul of Vermont’s childcare system could eclipse $250 million, and then will take over $600 million a year to run.

“We all need to be investing in our children,” said Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Burlington.

Vermont’s lawmakers are sifting through a new Rand Report that shows the pre-k system’s rebuild could cost taxpayers between $179 and $279 million, with many low-income families exempt from a possible 0.9% payroll tax or 2% sales tax increase.

Democrats say no matter the cost, it’s an immediate need for Vermonters.

“These are folks that are going to be mental health workers, teachers and people that will work in our climate workforce. And if none of them can find housing and childcare, then we’re at a standstill,” Hinsdale said.

On Thursday, business owners from across the state pleaded with lawmakers to help amend the lack of affordable and accessible childcare that is affecting their bottom line and said they would be willing to pay that tax.

This includes James Moore, the president of Suncommon – Vermont’s largest solar company.

“The issue of early childhood education has been simmering for more than a decade, and the pandemic made it ten times worse…being able to have a child is almost a luxury,” Moore said.

Sam Hooper, the owner and president of Vermont Glove, echoes Moore’s sentiment.

“My operations manager, a fourth-generation glove maker, we really can’t operate our facility without her…she had a newborn this past year and there was not one open infant childcare center from exit two to exit eight,” he said.

Businesses have been patching up the lack of childcare options with their own childcare programs or paid leave exemptions, but most say that’s not sustainable.

The chair of the senate’s finance committee, Ann Cummings, says with less federal dollars on the way in 2023, finding funding will be a challenge.

“There’s the question of if we also have a payroll tax on employees and for lower income employees that need the childcare subsidy the most…how do we find that balance?” Cummings said.

But the governor and Senate Republicans have continually expressed that while childcare resources need to be tended to, more taxes aren’t the answer.

“Payroll tax seems to be the simplest one but frankly any tax increase in a time of inflation, the potential of a recession and the pressure people feel in their paychecks is going to be something we have to look very carefully at,” said Senator Randy Brock, R-St. Albans.

Governor Phil Scott plans to relay his goals to combat the childcare crisis in his budget address on Friday.