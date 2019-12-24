New research shows obese children have poorer working memory

In this Aug. 14, 2019 photo provided by the University of Kentucky, Donna Wilcock, of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, holds a brain in her lab in Lexington, Ky. She says that contrary to popular perception, “there are a lot of changes that happen in the aging brain that lead to dementia in addition to plaques and tangles.” (Mark Cornelison/University of Kentucky via AP)

For years, published studies have long found a correlation between obesity in children and decreased executive function. Now, new research published in JAMA Pediatrics, based on data mined from a massive national research study, suggests that a change in brain structure – a thinner prefrontal cortex – may help explain that interrelationship. The findings are based on data retrieved from a National Institutes of Health-funded research project, the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, or ABCD, which is following 10,000 teens over a 10 year period. Every two years, study subjects are interviewed, take a battery of tests, give blood samples and undergo brain scans.

The study analyzed results from 3,190 nine and ten year olds recruited at 21 ABCD sites in 2017. It confirmed the findings of its predecessors; that subjects with higher BMI tended to have lower working memory, as measured by a list sorting test. According to one of the doctors involved in the study, the decrease in working memory was a statistical observation, not a clinical one. Researchers say they did not look at behavior and said it’s important that their work not further stigmatize people who are obese or overweight. Data analysis for the study was done at the University of Vermont and Yale University.