New research suggests owning a dog may be linked to living longer

BURLINGTON, VT – As the saying goes, a dog is a man’s best friend. It’s no secret that dogs make many of us smile, but a new study shows they might make us live longer too!

New research in a journal by the American Heart Association says owning a dog is tied to lowering your risk of dying by 24%.

The study found that having a dog can protect you from dying of any cause. The research found to be more beneficial to people who have already had a heart attack or a stroke. They had a 31% reduced risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease.

The research involved close to 4 million people in the U.S, Canada, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

The study analyzes past research that found pet owners get more exercise and have better health than those who don’t own a dog. Long-time dog owners aren’t surprised by the research.

“Hiking with my dog is like purposeful. When we have days off we just take her out to the park and go for long walks which is something I probably wouldn’t do if I didn’t have a dog,” said life time dog owner Emily Edward.

Rob Saba is the owner of a Golden Retriever named Jamison. He said dogs give us something we can’t get from other humans.

“Dogs they just provide such unconditional love and you can’t find that from a human and so he does that for us,” said Saba. He helps balancing things out in life and we love spending time with him.”

