New shop local program for Vermont businesses

News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

Buy Local Vermont is a program created by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The program uses CARES Act funding to aid Vermont businesses and residents struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is trying to help bring in foot traffic to local businesses to increase sales. The program is available for restaurants, retail stores, entertainment and performing arts venues, lodging and tourism-related businesses.

The program will begin incentivizing purchases on September 8th.

