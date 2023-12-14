Springfield, VT – According to the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC), the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) has named Michaela Merrill the facility’s new superintendent. Merrill had been previously acting as interim superintendent.

Nicholas J Deml, commissioner of the Vermont DOC, says, “In her almost eight years at Southern State, Superintendent Merrill consistently acted with conviction, passion, and with the best interests of Vermonters at the forefront of her work.”

Merrill replaces the former superintendent, Mike Lyon, who retired in August. Merrill joined the DOC as a corrections officer in 2003 and has held the role of Corrections Officer II, Interim Assistant Superintendent at Northern State Correctional Facility, and Interim Superintendent at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

“Her demonstrated commitment to the continuous improvement of the Department embodies our mission to lead through innovation and create the corrections system of the future,” said Deml, “I look forward to her continued service to Vermont as leader of Southern State Correctional Facility.”