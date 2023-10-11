There’s a new vending machine in the lobby of the Saranac Lake Police Department. But, you won’t find any soda or candy bars in this machine. It is filled with life-saving drugs and supplies.

“Our vending machine in the lobby, which will supply harm-reduction supplies such as Narcan, Fentanyl test strips and Xylazine test strips at this time.” Said Saranac Lake Police Chief, Darin Parrotte

Parrotte said it is free of charge for anyone, with no questions asked. Although the lobby is technically open Monday-Friday, 8AM-4PM, if someone needs to pick up supplies after hours, an officer can let them in.

He also reminds people that it is not just illegal drug users at risk.

“This could be a loved-one, grandma or grandpa, mom or dad, or a child that either accidentally ingests something, someone that is prescribed opioids and takes too many of them. Something like that, this could potentially be lifesaving,” said Perrotte.