During the pandemic, a federal program granted kids nationwide free breakfast and lunch. But that program was set to expire at the end of June. That’s when the decision was moved to the States. In early May, Vermont State Legislators passed a bill that would keep these meals free for students. The bill arrived at Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s desk last week. Scott signed the bill on Tuesday afternoon.



“Anytime we can take away stigma, take away who has a different laptop or different materials in a classroom and just make things community resources, it’s good for everyone,” says Erin Brady, the State Representative from Williston, VT. “It’s good for students who have a lot of needs and kids who don’t have a lot of needs.”

“I’m thrilled,” says Anore Horton, the Executive Director of Hunger Free Vermont. “All of us are really thrilled. This has been a vision at Hunger Free Vermont for many years to make sure every single student all across our state has access to two nutritious meals every day.”

Horton says she’s learned universal school meals improve students’ success in the classroom.

“We know from lots of research that students can’t learn if they aren’t well nourished,” Horton says. “If you’re hungry, you’re not paying attention.”

Aside from being a state representative, Brady also teaches at Colchester High School. She believes free lunch creates a more common experience amongst students.

“We are social creatures and social beings,” Brady says. “We’re so attuned to each-other. Teenagers particularly. Having any sense of differences amongst students, there’s no separate who could buy the extra a la carte thing on the lunch line or who could just buy the bare minimum federal meal that is being supplied.”

Some expressed concern about the way the bill would be funded. The Governor had previous concerns that a new universal program could lead to tax increases. But with his signature on Tuesday afternoon, school meals will be guaranteed in Vermont until at least 2023.

The bill will utilize 29 million dollars from the Education Surplus Fund. It will go into effect July 1.