New Vermont law waives time limit for physical abuse suits

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure that lifts the statute of limitations in civil cases of childhood physical abuse.

Scott signed the bill on Wednesday. The new law builds on legislation passed two years ago that ended the statute of limitations for civil cases of past childhood sexual abuse.

The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974. The legislation defines physical abuse as any act that when it was committed would have been considered aggravated assault.

The Vermont Catholic diocese did not respond to a request for comment.