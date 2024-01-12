Waterbury, VT- One day after the sale of Radio Vermont Group was announced on air the company’s new owner is getting settled in, and his new office is right across the hall from where broadcast legend Ken Squier sat since the 1970s. This marks the first time WDEV Radio has had a new owner under the roof that does not have the last name Squier.

Myers Mermel, the new owner of Radio Vermont Group, says he hopes not to change the way Ken Squier ran the station. “We hope to be able to serve the Vermont community and the state the way the Squiers have,” said Mermel.

Mermel and business partner Scott Milne have bought Radio Vermont Group and all of its assets from the Squier family, and with FCC approval expected in the next few months, the deal will soon become official. The sale comes less than two months after the death of longtime owner and Vermont Broadcasting Hall of Famer Ken Squier but had been in the works since early 2023.

Steve Cormier, General Manager at WDEV Radio, said, “What Ken wanted and what his family wanted was Vermonters to buy this place, and that happened.”

Unlike the Squiers, the new owners don’t have backgrounds in radio, with Mermel primarily working in investment banking and commercial real estate and Milne owning a travel agency. But, Mermel says the idea of buying Radio Vermont Group intrigued the two of them largely because of the history and Ideology of its stations.

“WDEV, really as the premiere talk station and commentary station, cuts across social and cultural lines and builds social trust,” said Mermel, “it’s a vehicle by which small businesses can reach over 400,000 people across the state.”

On top of their business backgrounds, Mermel and Milne also have histories of running for office in Vermont, both as Republicans. Although their political affiliation is unknown, Mermel says they plan to carry on the Ken Squier and WDEV traditions of listening to both sides and letting everyone have a voice.

“Because of all the things that are happening in the state and in the country, this is a time where we really need people to listen to each other’s voices and to find common ground,” said Mermel, “So that’s what we’re trying to do is continue that.”

Longtime team members at WDEV are confident the new owners can do that too. Cormier said, “I think they’re both men of their words, and as Myers has said many times, you know, Ken laid out a road map and we’re going to continue to follow it.” He went on to say, “They’re not here to make this an MSNBC or FOX News. It’s not broken, we do things right here, and we’re going to continue to do things right and hopefully make them better.”

A torch that’s been lit since the 1930s is not being put out, but rather, just being passed on. “Well it’s a big responsibility,” said Mermel, “and I’ll never be able to fill his shoes. I mean, he was a legendary figure and one of those great Vermonters that will be remembered for years to come.”