Moriah, NY – New York State Police are investigating a car crash in the town of Moriah on Sunday that left several gravestones damaged.

A car crashed into the Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery in the early hours of the morning, leaving several gravestones damaged.

State police say the driver of the vehicle left the car unattended after crashing into the cemetery, and are currently investigating to find out who caused the property damage.

“We responded to a property damage accident. When the trooper arrived, he observed a black Volkswagen Golf vehicle with airbag deployment. The operator of the vehicle was no longer on scene and nowhere around the scene,” said Trooper Brandi Ashley.

A family member of one of the people whose gravestone was damaged in the accident said he hopes whoever did this gets caught because many families are devastated to see their family monuments destroyed.

State police say they will provide more updates on the incident when more information is available.