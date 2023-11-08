ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York will make $5 million in state funding available to animal shelters and humane societies for infrastructure improvements.

Projects eligible under the state’s Companion Animal Capital Fund include renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities and building more efficient shelters to reduce operational costs.

To date, New York has dedicated $33 million from the fund, and 84 projects have been awarded funding.

“New York State’s Companion Animal Capital Fund has made a real difference to shelters across the state and the animals in their care,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “I’m proud that the funding announced today will continue to build on the great work of this program, helping New York’s animals stay happy and healthy as they await their forever homes.”

The Department of Agriculture and Markets selects grant recipients based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost. Two Requests for Proposals have been released for this round of grants:

RFP 0311 Over $3.5 million is available for municipal and incorporated not-for-profit pounds, shelters, humane societies, and rescue facilities. Eligible entities must be a pound or shelter for dogs established and maintained as outlined in section 114 of New York Agriculture and Markets Law.

RFP 0312 Over $1.1 million is available for duly incorporated pounds, shelters, humane societies, or rescue facilities that are not operated by or under contract with a municipality but are registered with AGM, according to section 408 of New York Agriculture and Markets Law. Entities must demonstrate that they provide similar pound or shelter services in underserved municipalities or regions where there is insufficient shelter capacity for dogs and/or cats.



Applications are due by 4:00 pm on January 29, 2024.