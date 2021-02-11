New York drops COVID quarantine requirement for those fully vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York has dropped the requirement to quarantine following exposure to COVID if the person has been fully vaccinated. This policy applies to everyone who received their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those fully vaccinated will also have to wait two weeks from the date of their second shot to be excluded from quarantining. It was originally a 90 day waiting period.

Gov. Cuomo and Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said while they listen and act according to science the information regarding COVID transmissibility post-vaccination remains unsettled. They are warning New Yorkers that this is not an opportunity to let their guard down.

They say that vaccinated New Yorkers should still wear a mask, practice social distancing and be smart until herd immunity is reached and the pandemic is fully behind us.