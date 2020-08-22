New York gyms and fitness centers to reopen Monday

Starting Monday, New York gyms can officially reopen.

After hosting classes online and outdoors, one Plattsburgh gym looks forward to welcoming members back inside.

When Eclipse Fitness and Spa shut down in March, General Manager Karin Mulligan had to think on her feet. In just two days, she began teaching classes online.

“Not going to lie…it was super challenging…a very trying last five months,” said Mulligan.

The fitness instructor of 25 years said it was emotional to teach remotely in an empty room. But after receiving guidance, she moved her classes to the parking lot.

“That engagement, being able to see people was so heartwarming,” said Mulligan.

Next week, classes will look slightly different than before. Meaning, fitness rooms will only allow 33 percent total capacity.

Owner Terry Meron says retention will be a major challenge and is worried about the future of fitness centers.

“How do you make a profit off 33 percent capacity,” said Meron, who was surprised to see a delay in opening health clubs compared to other businesses.

Between masks, social distancing, and sanitation, he says he been prepared for a while, but the Pandemic may have a lasting effect on foot traffic.

“I think that the membership base is going to be quite a bit lower when we reopen,” said Meron.

While gyms open Monday, Eclipse Fitness & Spa opens its doors Wednesday after approval from health inspectors.