New York loosens travel restrictions as nation see spike

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York may have to consider changes to its quarantine rules for out-of-state travelers now that two of its closest neighbors, Connecticut and New Jersey, are on the brink of getting added to the list of places subject to the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll release an update Wednesday to his plan that designates parts of New York City and suburban communities as hot spots where schools and nonessential businesses are closed. And the city is continuing to grapple with enforcing coronavirus restrictions in neighborhoods with enclaves of ultra-Orthodox Jews seeking to congregate for religious celebrations.