New York partners with grocers, supermarkets to feed over 50K this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Over 50 thousand New Yorkers in need will be fed this Thanksgiving with the help from supermarket chains statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that New York State has partnered with Walmart, the Community Service Society of New York, Coca-Cola, Wegmans, HelloFresh, the National Supermarket Association and Stew Leonards to help deliver Thanksgiving meals.

“New Yorkers have faced unprecedented challenges this year, yet they have continued to stand strong and come together in service to their communities,” said Governor Cuomo. “These partnerships will provide tens of thousands of families across the state with a warm meal and a reminder that the New York family will always take care of one another. As we approach Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to not only find their own way to give back during these difficult times, but also give thanks to all those who have put their communities before themselves by continuing to wear masks and staying socially distant.”

The state is set to partner with the Community Service Society of New York to distribute tukerys and other foods across the state.

According to Governor Cuomo, the following donations have been made to help ensure New Yorkers are fed this holiday.

Walmart donated over $50,000 to help feed over 35 thousand people

Coca-Cola donated $13,000 to feed 5,000 families across the state and donated $10,000 to the Community Service Society to purchase turkeys

Wegmans donated meals to feed over 1,400 residents in Western and Central New York

HelloFresh donated 8,000 meals to provide full Thanksgiving dinners to veterans in New York City

Both the National Supermarket Association and Stew Leonards have made additional donations to the state initiative.