New York reports 6,200 new COVID-19 cases on anniversary of first confirmed case

NEW YORK (WETM) – On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on the one year anniversary of New York’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 174,158

– 174,158 Total Positive – 6,235

– 6,235 Percent Positive – 3.58%

– 3.58% Patient Hospitalization – 5,307 (+48)

– 5,307 (+48) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -497

– -497 Patients Newly Admitted – 528

– 528 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 1,065 (-18)

– 1,065 (-18) Number ICU with Intubation – 741 (+13)

– 741 (+13) Total Discharges – 146,811 (+437)

– 146,811 (+437) Deaths – 80

– 80 Total Deaths – 38,557

New York’s hospital bed capacity was between 31 percent and 56 percent across the state, with New York City at the lowest and the North Country with the most.

The state’s ICU availability is currently 29 percent with the North Country and Southern Tier at 47 percent and the Capital Region down at 19 percent.

Total COVID hospitalizations are at 5,307.



Of the 174,158 tests reported yesterday, 6,235 were positive (3.58% of total).



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 1.91% 1.97% 1.91% Central New York 1.00% 0.98% 0.97% Finger Lakes 1.92% 1.95% 1.92% Long Island 4.06% 3.99% 3.98% Mid-Hudson 4.25% 4.16% 4.14% Mohawk Valley 1.77% 1.80% 1.73% New York City 4.08% 3.98% 3.91% North Country 2.75% 2.65% 2.56% Southern Tier 0.75% 0.74% 0.67% Western New York 1.90% 1.89% 1.89% Statewide 3.18% 3.14% 3.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 5.56% 5.29% 4.96% Brooklyn 4.55% 4.30% 4.03% Manhattan 2.72% 2.67% 2.44% Queens 4.80% 4.42% 4.16% Staten Island 4.42% 4.16% 3.94%

Of the 1,636,680 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,890 42 Allegany 2,904 4 Broome 14,870 28 Cattaraugus 4,420 9 Cayuga 5,379 12 Chautauqua 7,336 15 Chemung 6,440 3 Chenango 2,439 5 Clinton 3,610 24 Columbia 3,400 12 Cortland 3,167 6 Delaware 1,519 11 Dutchess 22,387 90 Erie 65,419 204 Essex 1,342 1 Franklin 2,087 13 Fulton 3,337 17 Genesee 4,411 5 Greene 2,648 10 Hamilton 284 0 Herkimer 4,561 7 Jefferson 4,806 22 Lewis 2,067 1 Livingston 3,550 4 Madison 3,848 4 Monroe 52,679 136 Montgomery 3,190 8 Nassau 148,669 559 Niagara 15,324 29 NYC 715,002 3,503 Oneida 19,735 14 Onondaga 32,452 42 Ontario 5,801 10 Orange 37,059 107 Orleans 2,451 4 Oswego 6,002 6 Otsego 2,355 5 Putnam 8,369 29 Rensselaer 9,039 26 Rockland 38,628 90 Saratoga 11,970 31 Schenectady 10,842 15 Schoharie 1,210 10 Schuyler 868 4 Seneca 1,620 10 St. Lawrence 5,532 18 Steuben 5,509 3 Suffolk 162,818 575 Sullivan 4,755 14 Tioga 2,806 2 Tompkins 3,457 5 Ulster 10,069 32 Warren 2,841 6 Washington 2,343 8 Wayne 4,473 9 Westchester 107,857 370 Wyoming 2,820 6 Yates 1,014 0

Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,557. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 7 Columbia 1 Erie 2 Kings 26 Manhattan 7 Monroe 2 Nassau 4 Oneida 2 Orange 2 Queens 12 Rensselaer 1 Suffolk 10 Westchester 4

“It’s been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we’ve made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we’re going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the virus’ spread. It’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing—while we’re still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population. This has been an incredibly long 365 days and there are more ahead, but New Yorkers have already shown unprecedented perseverance and toughness throughout this pandemic—now we just need to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”