New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee says Cuomo investigation is “near completion”

Just days after a report exposed Governor Andrew Cuomo’s questionable behavior in office, he faces more pressure from lawmakers.

According to the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee, the investigation into his sexual harassment allegations and other activities is quote “nearing completion.” On Thursday, Committee Chair Charles Levine (D-Glen Cove) said the independent Committee councel is giving Cuomo’s attorneys a chance to submit evidence.

They advised Cuomo, “We write to inform you that the committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client.”

Harvey Schantz, professor of political science from Suny Plattsburgh, says the findings from A.G. Letitia James’ investigation report are causing state leaders to act more quickly.

“The Judiciary Committee has decided to quicken up the speed of its proceedings,” said Schantz.

He says the Committee’s investigation addresses more than Cuomo’s sexual misconduct against 11 women. It looks into his alleged underreporting of Covid deaths and the misuse of state resources to author and promote a private book.

“According to New York State statutes, the standard for impeachment for is willful and corrupt conduct in office and so many people that Cuomo’s behavior fits that description,” said Schantz.

Richard Arno from Champlain, New York says it’s time for Cuomo to go.

“I still think he should be impeached…Because I don’t think he’s going to resign,” said Arno.

His wife says the state needs to hold the Democratic governor accountable.

“Those women are going through a lot of things right now, and they need to know they’re protected,” said Carol Arno.

Others, who declined to speak on camera, said they couldn’t comment with out reading the report.

To impeach Cuomo, Schantz explained there would need to be a majority vote from the 150-member Assembly and two-thirds majority vote in the Senate.

The Judiciary committee say they expect the Governor to comply with their requests. A meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 9.