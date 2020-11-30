New York State launches holiday toy, coat and school supply drive for those in need

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s annual statewide holiday donation drive will begin on Dec. 1.
This year has been difficult for more families than any time in recent memory. While the holidays will look and feel different this year, it will not change what is in our hearts. To ensure families in need are able to share in the joy of this season, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider making a donation and help make someone else’s holiday just a little bit brighter.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to bring the new, unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies.
The gifts will be distributed to families across the state. Drop-off locations will start collecting donations on Dec. 1 and will stop on Dec. 16.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Read the full list of drop-off locations below:
- Alfred E. Smith Building: 80 South Swan St. in Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Corning Tower at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Agency Buildings 1, 2, 3, and 4 at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and 3 at the Empire State Plaza in Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, and 12 on Harriman Campus: 1220 Washington Ave. in Albany
- Ten Eyck Building: 40 North Pearl St. in Albany
- 50 Wolf Rd. in Albany
- 625 Broadway in Albany
- Hampton Plaza: 38-40 State St. in Albany
- 44 Holland Ave. in Albany
- 328 State St. in Schenectady
- Sen. John J. Hughes State Office Building: 333 E. Washington St. in Syracuse
- Dulles State Office Building: 317 Washington St. in Watertown
- Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee St. in Utica
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building: 4 Burnett Blvd. in Poughkeepsie
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building: 107 Broadway in Hornell
- Binghamton State Office Building: 44 Hawley St. in Binghamton
- NYS State Police: 1155 Scottsville Rd. in Rochester
- Homer Folks Facility: 28 Hill St. in Oneonta
- Sen. Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building: 65 Court St. in Buffalo
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building: 250 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building: 163 West 125th St. in New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building: 55 Hanson Place in Brooklyn