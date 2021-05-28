New York State Police ask for help in search for runaway sisters from Jay

The New York State Police is asking the public for help locating two sisters who appear to have runaway from their home in the town of Jay, Essex County.

Charity A. Agney, age 14, and Mia J. Agney, age 12, were discovered missing from their home on Grove Road in the town of Jay at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Charity Agney was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a dark colored hoodie. It is unknown what Mia Agney may have been wearing when she left the home.

If anyone has any information on the sisters’ whereabouts, please call State Police at 518-873-2750.