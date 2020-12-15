New York Times bestselling authors write a Christmas book about a Vermont farm

In “The Christmas Barn,” animals from the Moonrise Farm in Essex Junction discover a Christmas gift. When an old pine tree cracks, farmer John draws up a plan, and piece by piece, a structure is built, while the farm animals — sheep, dogs, chickens, geese, ducks, and some alpacas — look on in wonder..

John and Jennifer Churchman, owners of Moonrise Farm, write, photograph and make art. They have written a series of children’s books about the farm and the animals that live there. Their book “The Sheepover” became a New York Times bestselling book in 2016. This is a book about an orphan lamb, named Sweet Pea, who becomes sick and seeks help from her animal friends.

