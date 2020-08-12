New York to see even bigger deluge of mail-in votes in November

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump’s fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Election officials are warning cash-strapped New York has a lot of work to do before November 3 to ensure it can handle an even bigger flood of absentee ballots that delayed the counting of results in the June primary.

Lawmakers and election commissioners used a Tuesday legislative hearing to discuss a massive expansion of absentee voting without enough preparation and funding, and how the state should prepare for November.

Election officials processed 1.8 million requests for absentee ballots in an election that saw nearly 40% of votes cast by absentee.