Long Island, NY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, has started construction on Long Island to address coastal storm risks. The $1.7 billion project fully funded by the Army Corps of Engineers will aim to reduce flood risks along 83 miles of vulnerable areas along the coastline in Suffolk County.

“This project will safeguard Suffolk County communities from severe storms and sea level rise, essential for preserving Long Island’s treasured natural resources for future generations,” Governor Hochul said. “I applaud the sustained, collaborative work of State, Federal, and local partners in achieving this significant milestone, and I look forward to continue working together to protect Long Island’s coastline from the effects of extreme weather brought on by climate change.”

The project includes:

Removing 1.5 million cubic yards of sand from Fire Island Inlet and placing approximately 802,000 cubic yards along Gilgo beach and 716,000 cubic yards on Robert Moses State Park to reduce erosion and strengthen coastal resiliency

Building retrofits for approximately 4,400 structures in areas subject to high-frequency flooding

Filling in beaches and dunes on shore fronts with re-nourishment approximately every four years for up to 30 years after the project is completed

New York District Commander Colonel Matthew Luzzatto said, “Today is a great day for Long Islanders who have been waiting many years for a project of this magnitude to reduce flood risk to their property and communities. This project represents another step in the process of increasing coastal resiliency throughout our Area of Responsibility as we’ve done in multiple communities such as Coney Island, Long Beach, Fire Island to Montauk Inlet, and East Rockaway, where work is currently ongoing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District personnel, and our federal, state, and local partners are committed to executing this historic civil works initiative as we continue to work hand in hand to address the region’s toughest challenges.”