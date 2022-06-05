THOMPSONS LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An investigation is underway into a fatal boating accident that occurred on Saturday in the Town of Knox. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said a woman, who was 47, has died as a result of the incident.

According to a report, at about 8 p.m., a boat capsized on Thompsons Lake with a man and woman on it. After a few minutes of struggling with the boat, the woman became unconscious police said.

Neighbors on the lake pulled the two onto another boat and rushed them to shore while performing CPR on the woman. Police said, the unidentified woman was transported to Albany Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time after.

Police have not released the identity of the woman until relatives have been notified. The Albany County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.

This investigation remains ongoing by police. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.