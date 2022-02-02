Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that $100 million in funding is available to create 12 new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers across New York over the next five years. The centers will be able to provide immediate care for people experiencing a behavioral health crisis,

“Every New Yorker deserves the dignity of having access to quality health care, especially during a public health crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “These behavioral health centers will provide immediate assistance to people in crisis before their condition worsens.

New York will continue to lead the way in making important investments to eliminate healthcare disparities and help ensure that behavioral health services are available to every New Yorker who needs it.”

A Request for Proposals to fund development of the Centers has been issued, and calls for three Crisis Stabilization Centers in New York City and nine around NY. When established, the Centers will be open 24 hours, 365 days a week and walk-in care will be made available to all individuals, who can receive services for up to twenty-four hours.

“For those unable to access alcohol or substance use disorder treatment during normal business hours, Crisis Stabilization Centers will provide a 24/7 front door to address their addiction,” said Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, Commissioner of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

“After supporting a handful of these sites over the past few years, OASAS is proud to finally be able to promote the establishment of this model across New York State. Now, people in more communities will have access to these vital services which are critical to help improve their health.”