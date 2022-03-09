ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – $14 million is expected to be rewarded to 10 Capital Region community projects. Congressman Paul Tonko announced that the funding is included in the federal budget, which is expected to pass in Congress before the March 11 deadline.

“Our Capital Region is home to countless exciting projects that will have far-reaching and long-lasting benefits for residents, which is why I pushed unceasingly to make sure that they were included in our federal budget,” Tonko said.

The funding will go towards matters such as cleaner energy, broadband internet expansion, water infrastructure, and public health projects totaling out to $14,447,500 for the Capital Region.

Here is a breakdown of the funded projects: