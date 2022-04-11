PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the town of Plattsburgh.

According to a press release from NYSP, on April 10 a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant being driven by 20-year-old William M. Daoust from Brainardsville was traveling westbound on SR-374. The investigation determined that Daoust’s vehicle crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The Silverado was being operated by 37-year-old Trevar A. Soulia from Plattsburgh. He was transported by EMS to the University of Vermont Health Network at CVPH and was later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT, for injuries sustained in the crash.

Daoust died at the scene of the crash. Soulia remains admitted to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

An autopsy conducted on April 11 determined that Daoust’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, due to a motor vehicle crash. The Clinton County Coroner’s Office ruled that the manner of death was accidental.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State Police were assisted with the investigation by local fire and EMS departments and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.