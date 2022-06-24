NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers will soon have to decide in the upcoming gubernatorial primary which Republican and Democratic candidate they want to represent the state.

While the Democratic race appears to be heavily favoring Gov. Kathy Hochul, the politician faces challenges from Congressman Tom Suozzi and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Hochul has a large lead, with 57% of the votes in the most recent poll by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. Suozzi was the top choice of 17% of polled voters, and Williams garnered 6% of the vote. One-fifth of Democratic voters remained undecided when the survey was conducted.

The candidates will share their views on abortion, gun control, the economy, and more during a forum Saturday night on PIX11. The forum will air from 8-9 p.m. Viewers can watch it on PIX11, PIX11.com or the PIX11 mobile app.

The Republican gubernatorial forum aired on PIX11 Tuesday night.

The Republican race has a slew of challengers, including Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino, and Congressman Lee Zeldin. Zeldin is the choice of 34% of GOP voters, according to recent polling.

In both primaries, gun violence remains a top issue: 90% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans say they are very or somewhat concerned about gun violence. Republicans surveyed consider mental health issues as the main cause of that violence. Only 10% consider gun access alone as the main cause. Democrats point to guns as the main cause 30% of the time or say the violence is a combination of mental health and gun access 51% of the time.

The primary is on Tuesday, June 28. Early voting runs until Sunday.