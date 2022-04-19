BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A massive shipment of marijuana was seized at the New York border on Monday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers assigned to the Lewiston Bridge at the Port of Buffalo seized 106 pounds of marijuana on April 18 that was hidden in a commercial shipment.

CBP confirmed that the package containing the marijuana was labeled as “foam scraps,” and was then selected for additional examination. The truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer.

Officers then escorted the truck to the dock, which is when a CBP canine concentrated on the cardboard boxes inside and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. A physical inspection was initiated and revealed vacuum-sealed bags secreted within three boxes.

The contents of the bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and had an estimated street value of over $250,000. The shipment was destined for the United States.