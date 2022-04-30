KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, 60 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback program hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in partnership with the Kingston Police Department, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. OAG accepts working and non-working unloaded firearms with no questions asked in exchange for compensation on site.

According to OAG in exchange for the firearms, monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, is exchanged when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site. As a result of the community buyback event 26 long guns, 20 handguns, six assault rifles, and eight non-working guns were collected they said.

Since 2013, the OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout the state of New York state and has successfully collected more than 4,700 firearms they said. To date, OAG has taken a total of more than 2,700 guns out of communities since 2019.